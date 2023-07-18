scorecardresearch
Flight scare for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi en route Delhi from Bengaluru meet

The Bengaluru-Delhi flight made an emergency landing in Bhopal due to bad weather, officials said. It took off for Delhi at around 10 PM.

Written by India News Desk
Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during the opposition parties meet, in Bengaluru, Monday, July 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The flight carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a development officials attributed to bad weather conditions. The flight took off for Delhi from Bhopal at around 10 PM, news agency PTI reported.

According to Bhopal police, the flight from Bengaluru to Delhi made an emergency landing in Bhopal due to bad weather, reported PTI. Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra earlier said the flight was scheduled to take off from Bhopal at around 9.30 PM. It eventually took off at around 10 PM.

Sonia and Rahul were on their way back from Bengaluru after attending a meeting of 26 Opposition parties to strategise a united approach for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The leaders decided to name their alliance I.N.D.I.A, short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The leaders also decided that the next meeting of Opposition leaders would take place in Mumbai, Maharashtra, at a date to be announced later.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 22:48 IST

