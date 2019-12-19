Flight attendant commits suicide after harassment by PG owner in Gurgaon

An FIR has been registered on the charges of abetment of suicide on the basis of the statement of the victim’s father, they said. (Reuters)

A flight attendant from West Bengal allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her rented room in DLF phase 3 area here apparently after harassment by the owner, police said on Thursday. Misthu Sarkar, a native of Silliguri, worked with Spice Jet airlines.

In a complaint, her father alleged that she was very upset and scared with the ill behaviour of the owner of her paying guest accommodation. “My daughter had called me at 2 am on Tuesday morning and informed about the continuous harrasment by Amrender Singh,” he said in the complaint. He said Misthu was weeping over phone on Tuesday and said she wanted to come back home. He alleged that Singh had hacked her mobile phone and did not allowed her to go anywhere.

“After sometime, Singh called me and said something was wrong with Misthu. When I asked that what happened to her, he did not reply. Then I contacted Gurgaon police and informed officials to inquire the matter,” the victim’s father added. Police said they did not recover any suicide note from the spot. An FIR has been registered on the charges of abetment of suicide on the basis of the statement of the victim’s father, they said.