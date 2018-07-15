Flesh trade fallout: Bangladeshi woman gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for running sex racket

The court also imposed the fine of 12,000 on Gazi.

The Thane district court has convicted a 24-year-old Bangladeshi woman on charges of running a sex racket and illegal stay and sentenced her to rigorous imprisonment for three years.

Assistant sessions court judge SA Sinha last week found Shimu alias Muskan Masud Gazi guilty under sections 4 and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and section 14(A) of Foreigners Act 1946.

The court also imposed the fine of 12,000 on Gazi. The judge also directed the authorities that Gazi, a native of Dhaka, be deported to Bangladesh after expiry of her jail term.

Gazi was arrested on November 18, 2017 on a tip-off from Kopri in Thane district. Public Prosecutor Shilpa Talhar demanded maximum punishment for Gazi, saying the latter had entered India illegally and was engaged in flesh trade.

Defence lawyer Sunil Patankar requested leniency saying Gazi came from a poor family. However, the judge turned down the defence appeal saying Gazi made money by pushing other girls into prostitution and also violated Foreigners Act.