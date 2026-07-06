Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods across Jammu and Kashmir‘s Chenab Valley on Monday, disrupting road connectivity, damaging hydropower infrastructure and prompting officials to step up rescue and restoration efforts in the affected districts. The worst-hit areas included Doda and Kishtwar, where floodwaters and mudslides blocked highways, stranded commuters and caused significant damage to the 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project.

In Doda district, National Highway-244 closed near Premnagar after flash floods carried large amounts of debris and mud onto the roadway, bringing traffic to a complete halt. Restoration teams rushed to clear the affected stretch while several vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: In Doda district, National Highway 244 has been closed at Premnagar after floodwaters and debris blocked the road, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Several vehicles remain stranded on both sides of the highway as authorities work to restore… pic.twitter.com/1amxte0CvG — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

The highway closure also disrupted the ongoing Machail Yatra, with authorities advising pilgrims and other travellers to avoid the route until it is declared safe.

Highway officials launch emergency restoration

Speaking to ANI new agency, NHIDCL Highway Manager Sunny Padha described the situation near Premnagar as severe, saying emergency machinery was immediately deployed to restore connectivity. “When I reached the spot, the atmosphere was terrifying. There was severe flooding. I immediately called for an excavator and JCB machines to clear the road and restore traffic. The flooding witnessed in the morning was indescribable,” he said.

Officials said clearance operations are continuing, although fresh rainfall remains a challenge.

Kwar hydel project suffers major damage

In neighbouring Kishtwar district, flash floods caused extensive damage at the 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project, one of the region’s key hydroelectric projects. According to officials, a massive surge of water mixed with mud swept through the Tailrace Tunnel (TRT) site, burying several vehicles under debris and damaging project infrastructure.

Authorities have launched rescue and debris clearance operations while engineers assess the full extent of the damage to the under-construction facility.

Heavy rainfall has triggered a major landslide near the 540 MW Kwar Power Project in Kishtwar, burying several vehicles under debris. Multiple vehicles have sustained extensive damage and remain trapped beneath the landslide material. #monsoon pic.twitter.com/EC7Dg7FOsC — TezScroll (@TezScroll) July 6, 2026

Chenab river swells, Baglihar Dam gates opened

The heavy rainfall also led to a sharp rise in the water level of the Chenab River, prompting authorities to open three gates of the Baglihar Dam in Ramban district to regulate water discharge. Officials reportedly said the move was taken as a precautionary measure after continuous rainfall across the Doda-Kishtwar region significantly increased inflows into the reservoir.

Administration on high alert

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said weather conditions and river levels are being monitored round the clock, with all concerned departments remaining on alert to respond to any emergency. Authorities have urged residents and travellers to avoid flood-hit stretches and follow official advisories until weather conditions improve and damaged roads are declared safe.

Restoration work is continuing across the Chenab Valley, with teams working to reopen critical transport links and assess damage to public infrastructure caused by the flash floods.