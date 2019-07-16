Flash floods have claimed 25 lives in Bihar, 25.71 lakh people affected, says Nitish Kumar

The chief minister conducted aerial surveys of flood-hit areas on Sunday and Monday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday that 25 people have so far been killed in flash floods, that have affected 25.71 lakh people in 16 districts of the state. “I have given instructions for stepping up relief and rescue operations. A total of 125 motor boats have been pressed into service while 26 companies of the NDRF and the SDRF have been deployed…it has helped us rescue 1.25 lakh people from the flood-affected areas,” Kumar said in the Assembly.

So far, 199 relief camps have been set up where 1.16 lakh people are taking shelter, the chief minister said.

A total of 676 community kitchens have been also set up and more of these facilities may be put in place if such a need arises, Kumar said. “Availability of clean drinking water and medicines to check outbreak of water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea is also being ensured,” Kumar added. The chief minister conducted aerial surveys of flood-hit areas on Sunday and Monday.