Flash flood in Amarnath Yatra’s Baltal base camp, no casualties

A flash flood hit a car parking area at Baltal base camp. (Representative image: Reuters)

A flash flood hit a car parking area at Baltal base camp of the Amarnath Yatra today, but no casualties have been reported so far, the police said.

“A minor flash flood at Baltal (in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district) car parking. Men & machinery on job for dredging and creating additional flood channels. Camp area absolutely safe. Irrigation & Flood control Deptt (department) machinery alert. Small vehicles being shifted to Truck yard at Sonmarg,” the police said on Twitter.

They said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is at the spot along with police.