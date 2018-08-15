Flag says Bharat Mata is sad: Kejriwal’s dig at flag falling incident at BJP headquarters on Independence Day

Kejriwal’s reaction came on a video showing BJP chief Amit unfurling the national flag that fell as he pulled the string.

Taking a dig at the flag falling incident at the BJP headquarters on Independence Day today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it reflected that “Bharat Mata” is “sad”, and added that no matter how strong, one has to bow down before the nature. Kejriwal’s reaction came on a video showing BJP chief Amit unfurling the national flag that fell as he pulled the string. “Nature works in strange ways. No matter how strong one is, he has to bow down before the nature. The tricolour refused to be unfurled at the hands of Amit Shah. Bharat Mata is saying through this flag that she is sad,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The video went viral, with Kejriwal also sharing it on his official Twitter handle. It was also shared by the Congress that took a swipe at the BJP, questioning how the party would manage the country when they cannot handle the national flag.