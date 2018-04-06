Five YSR Congress MPs resign from Lok Sabha over Andhra Pradesh special status row: Details here

On Thursday, a group of around 17 parties, including the Congress and TDP, had staged a protest and formed a human chain in the Parliament Complex over the issue.

Five MPs of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress have resigned from the Lok Sabha in protest against the Centre over its failure to award special status tag to the state of Andhra Pradesh. On Thursday, a group of around 17 parties, including the Congress and TDP, had staged a protest and formed a human chain in the Parliament Complex over various issues such as the “failure” of the NDA government to run Parliament and grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The five MPs had announced their decision to resign from the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The MPs had said that they are outraged as their notices for no-confidence motion against the NDA government could not be taken up for discussion in the House.

Earlier, the party lawmakers had given notices for a no-confidence motion against the government for its failure to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The lawmakers said they would be submitting their resignation letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

“Resignation letters will be submitted in a proper format. There is enough time to conduct by-elections…. We would fight the polls and again continue our demand for special category status,” party MP Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli had said. Velagapalli has also accused PM Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of “disrespecting democracy”.

He slammed the two leaders and said that both of them “failed” to keep their promises to the people of Andhra Pradesh. “YSRCP has given notices for no-confidence motion 12 times and not even once it was taken up for discussion,” Velagapalli said.

In February, party president Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that its lawmakers will quit if its demand for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh was not fulfilled by the Centre. Earlier, the YSRCP and the TDP, two key political parties in Andhra Pradesh, had given notices for no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Following this, AP CM Naidu had held meetings with parliamentary party leaders with an aim to garner support for the no-confidence motion. Further slamming Naidu, YSRCP MP Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy said that AP CM began fighting for special category status out of sheer pressure from the people of the state.

Speaking on Naidu’s claims of nexus between the YSRCP and the BJP, Reddy said that TDP was in alliance with the BJP for four years and has no right to blame them now.