Five workers die while cleaning sewage tank, Delhi government orders probe

Five workers die while cleaning sewage tank

Delhi Government has ordered probe after five labourers died while cleaning a sewage tank in Moti Nagar area of west Delhi yesterday afternoon. Labour Minister Gopal Rai has also sought the probe report within three days.

According to an IE report, the accident happened while the five were cleaning a 30 feet deep sewage tank of DLF Towers on Sunday afternoon. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj, has told IE that a case has been lodged and investigations are going on. Delhi Police also informed that the workers were not wearing the safety equipment while cleaning the tank.

However, witnesses alleged that the housekeeping staff was forced by the managing authorities to do the sewage tank cleaning.

In a statement issued by DLF, the company mentioned that the complex was maintained by JLL. But JLL has not communicated anything yet, the IE report said.

The DLF Capital Greens, where the incident happened, has four phases. Phase 1 and Phase 2 of it are already occupied, whereas, in Phase 3 and 4 work is still going on. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm, in Phase 2 of the complex.

The deceased were identified as Umesh, Pankaj, Raja, Vishal and Sarfaraz, informed the police. Four of the five victims were declared brought dead by the doctors, while the fifth one, Vishal, passed away while in treatment. He was getting treated at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, whereas the rest were taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital.

Vishal’s sister, Satya, told IE that his work was not to go inside the tank and clean it, and she had no clue how it happened. He was working on a contract basis with the company for a salary of Rs 12,000, she informed and also added that someone must have forced him to clean the tank.

Another labourer also accused the company of forcing the house-keeping stuff to do jobs like sewage tank cleaning. He also added that police and fire brigade were called after the five workers got trapped in the sewage tank. While another informed that all the workers are sent to clean the tank, only after the supervisor has advised so.