Five trapped as four-storey building collapses in Gurugram

A four-storey building collapsed in Ullawas of Gurugram in the wee hours on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. As many as five people are trapped in the rubble of the building.

ANI reported that rescue operation was launched as soon as the administration learned about the incident. Haryana fire and emergency services officials have reached the spot.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.