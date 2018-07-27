Five storey building collapses in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area

Spot visuals of the five storey building that collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area. (ANI)

In an unfortunate incident, a five storey building has collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area. This comes days after Shahberi building collapse.

Earlier, a six-floor under-construction building had crashed on a five-storey building next to it in Shahberi village under Bisrakh police station area. On July 20, rescue workers had ended their operation at Shahberi village in Greater Noida where two adjacent buildings collapsed on Tuesday night, killing nine people. “The search operation has been completed and the debris cleared. No more bodies were found in the rubble,” National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commandant Rajkamal Malik said. The operation lasted about 65 hours. Nobody was brought out alive from the rubble, but workers pulled out nine bodies, including that of a toddler.

Spot visuals of the five storey building that collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area. No casualty has been reported. NDRF & other rescue teams are present at the spot pic.twitter.com/BnFc6eXj0E — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 27, 2018

According to Ritu Maheshwari, Ghaziabad DM, “The building was not in good condition, it was 8-10 years old and had been evacuated already. No casualty has been reported. NDRF and other rescue teams are present at the spot: Ritu Maheshwari, Ghaziabad DM on 5 storey building that collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area.”

