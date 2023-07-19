Five men suspected of planning terror attack arrested in Bengaluru, ex-CM Bommai demands NIA probe

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on Wednesday arrested five terror suspects on suspicion of being involved in seditious activities. Several explosive materials and other items, along with their mobile phones were seized.

It is suspected that the team had planned to carry out a blast in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the five arrested accused were also involved in a 2017 murder case. The suspects have been identified as Junaid, Sohail, Umar, Mudasir and Jahid, ANI reported.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Two migrants shot at by terrorists in Anantnag, second attack in a week

Visuals of pistols, live cartridges and materials used for explosives, recovered from five terror suspects arrested by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru earlier today. pic.twitter.com/giZoRTJHDF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2023

After being arrested for the murder, they were lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, wherein they came in contact with some terrorists and received training on handling explosives.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda said, “CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bengaluru city. Five accused have been arrested….Seven pistols, many live bullets, a walkie-talkie and other items were recovered from them. One of the accused who is absconding provided these weapons to those arrested to carry out certain subversive activities.”

Also Read: LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to NIA,” Bommai was quoted as saying by ANI.

A