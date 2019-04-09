BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, four others killed in Naxal attack in Dantewada

By: | Updated: April 9, 2019 6:17 PM

The Naxals used an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the attack that took place at Nakulnar in Dantewada district.

Five people, including BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, were killed in a Naxal attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. The Naxals used an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to attack the convoy at Shyamgiri hills as the BJP leader’s convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area.

The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy and opened fire at the occupant. Five security personnel were in the attack, PTI quoted police officials as saying.

Mandavi was the only BJP legislator in the 12 seats of the Bastar region. The other 11 belong to Congress.

More details are awaited.

