‘Five guarantees’ will become law after first Cabinet meeting today, says Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah held in Bengaluru today.

Written by India News Desk
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka CM-designate and Dy CM-designate Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakuamr during their oath ceremony, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

After the oath-taking ceremony, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the “five guarantees” promised by the party in its manifesto will be implemented within a few hours after the first Chief Minister Siddaramaia-led Cabinet meeting. Reiterating his “hate has been defeated and love won” remarks, which have been a constant in his poll speeches, he said that the people of Karnataka defeated BJP’s “hatred and corruption” in the May 10 Assembly elections.

“I had said we don’t make false promises. We do what we say. The first cabinet meeting of the new government will take place in one to two hours. In that meeting, all the five ‘guarantees’ will become a law,” Gandhi said.

The “five guarantees” of the Congress party are: Gruha Jyoti, under which the party promised 200 units of free power to all households, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

The Congress leader, who undertook the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which also crossed Karnataka, said that Congress won the election because it had “truth and the backing of poor people” by its side whereas the BJP had “money, power and police.”

“Nafrat ko mitaya, Mohabbat jeeti,” he said, adding, “The people defeated the BJP, their corruption and hatred in the election. As we had said in our Padayatra, love won and hatred lost.”

“After Congress’s victory, many things were written as to how Congress won this election, different analyses were done but I want to say that Congress won because we stood with the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis, backwards. We had the truth and poor people. BJP had money, police and everything but the people of Karnataka defeated all their powers,” said the Congress leader.

Along with the CM and deputy CM, eight MLAs also took oath as the ministers of the new Cabinet.

First published on: 20-05-2023 at 15:42 IST

Stock Market