Fitness Challenge sweeps India: From PM Modi, Virat Kohli to Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal, personalities pack a punch

On Tuesday, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore posed a unique challenge for the entire country. The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports took to Twitter and urged Indian citizens to adopt a fitter lifestyle via a short workout video. He was seen doing push-ups in the video. And now, the #FitnessChallenge that has gone viral on social media as sportspersons, politicians and actors are posting their workout videos proving their active participation in #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit ???????????? Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video ????and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in???? pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

The first ones to accept the challenge were actor Hrithik Roshan and cricketer Virat Kohli. Both of them along with Saina Nehwal, were challenged by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Kohli responded to it yesterday by posting a video of his gym training and tagged his actor wife Anushka Sharma, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Modi. “Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon,” Modi tweeted from his personal handle.

Actor Hrithik Roshan took up the challenge as he cycled through the streets in Mumbai. “This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India ???? get FIT!,” tweeted Hrithik.

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India ???????? get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

“And on that note , I challenge my family @roshanpinkie @RakeshRoshan_N (since it all starts at home) and my friends @iTIGERSHROFF and @kapoorkkunal to inspire people to be the best version of themselves ! #KeepGoing #HumFitTohIndiaFit,” added the Dhoom 2 actor in his tweet.

Saina Nehwal also accepted Rathore’s challenge and posted a video of herself lifting weights. “Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ??..#HumFitTohIndiaFit ??????….Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video ??and I challenge @RanaDaggubati @Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhir ????,” tweeted Saina. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist tagged fellow shuttler PV Sindu, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and actor Rana Daggubati.

Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ????..#HumFitTohIndiaFit ???????????? Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video ????and I challenge @RanaDaggubati @Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhir ???????? pic.twitter.com/XEaJ9tPj2W — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 22, 2018

Apart from them, other big names in sports including Mithali Raj, Babita Phogat, actor Tiger Shroff also took to Twitter to share their fitness mantras.

Here’s a look at the big shots who took up the challenge and posted videos of the same:

Thank you @Ra_THORe for conceptualising this wonderful initiative. pic.twitter.com/LJU8gSoo6u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 24, 2018

Besides them, Rathore’s challenge was also accepted by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who also took to Twitter to share their fitness mantras.