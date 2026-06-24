A fresh disruption on Bengaluru’s much-used Namma Metro triggered widespread criticism after hundreds of commuters and IT professionals were left stranded during peak hours, forcing some to hitch rides on trucks to get home.

The chaos unfolded on Tuesday evening after services on the Purple Line were disrupted around 6:45 pm due to a technical fault in a train near Cubbon Park Metro Station, leading to severe overcrowding at multiple stations across the city.

Videos circulating online showed office commuters scrambling for alternative transport, with several commuters reportedly climbing onto goods vehicles after cab services became scarce and autorickshaw drivers allegedly refused rides.

India's Silicon Valley or India's Biggest Infrastructure Failure? IT Employees Forced to Hitch Rides on Trucks After Yet Another Metro Breakdown



Bengaluru proudly calls itself India's Silicon Valley, a global technology hub that powers innovation, startups, and multinational… pic.twitter.com/qAGDEQfyNj — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) June 24, 2026

Tech hub hit by another transport crisis

The disruption once again exposed Bengaluru’s infrastructure concerns, particularly in a city widely regarded as India’s technology capital. Reacting to this, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticised the recurring failures and said the city’s governance was failing its working population.

In a post on X, he said Bengaluru had “first-world tech talent but third-world governance,” adding that every metro disruption throws the city into chaos, leaving citizens stranded and forcing professionals to struggle for basic transportation despite paying taxes regularly.

First-world tech talent. Third-world governance.



That is the story of Bengaluru.



Metro disruptions have become alarmingly frequent. And every time the Metro fails, the entire city descends into chaos. Cabs disappear. Autos refuse rides. Citizens are stranded.



Yesterday,… pic.twitter.com/0URP0FbtFK — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 24, 2026

The incident quickly turned political, with PC Mohan also raising concerns over the city’s urban mobility planning.

Sharing the same viral video, Mohan said the disruption exposed a serious gap in Bengaluru’s transport preparedness, arguing that when one public transport system fails, alternative services should absorb commuter demand seamlessly.

Yesterday’s disruption to the Bengaluru Metro Purple Line exposed a serious gap in urban mobility preparedness. When one mode fails, other public transport services must seamlessly absorb demand. Governance is judged not on routine days, but by its response in times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/0dM919Rbmd — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) June 24, 2026

He added that governance is tested not during routine operations, but in how authorities respond during moments of crisis.

Senior BJP leader CT Ravi echoed similar concerns, warning that frequent breakdowns in the metro network were slowly becoming the “new normal” in Bengaluru. He said a city known globally as India’s Silicon Valley should not struggle to maintain its most critical public transport system, especially when lakhs of students and working professionals depend on it daily.

It is unfortunate that disruptions in Namma Metro are slowly becoming a "new normal" in Bengaluru.



A city celebrated as India's Silicon Valley should not be struggling to keep its most important public transport system running smoothly. Today's technical glitch caused immense… pic.twitter.com/R6kBA2GHA8 — Dr. Ravi C. T 🇮🇳 ಡಾ. ರವಿ ಸಿ. ಟಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) June 24, 2026

Peak-hour disruption causes massive inconvenience

According to officials, the technical snag occurred in an underground section near Cubbon Park station, affecting metro operations on the Purple Line, which connects Whitefield (Kadugodi) in east Bengaluru to Challaghatta in the southwest.

The breakdown caused heavy crowding at stations including Mahatma Gandhi Road Metro Station and Cubbon Park, with commuters forced to turn to expensive app-based cab services and autos amid surging demand. Several passengers reported long delays and severe inconvenience during one of the busiest commuting hours of the day.

Services restored, BMRCL issues statement

On Wednesday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) took to X and confirmed that the technical issue had been resolved. The BMRCL also said its Operations and Maintenance team had successfully rectified the fault and normal metro services across the Purple Line resumed from 5 am on Wednesday as scheduled.

This disruption has once again reignited debate over Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure challenges, with critics pointing out that repeated metro failures often trigger city-wide transport chaos.