First woman UP Bar Council president shot dead in court premises two days after election

Just two days after being elected as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav, the first woman to occupy the position in the state, was allegedly shot dead in Agra by her associate and lawyer Manish Sharma in the Agra Civil Court premises on Wednesday. After spraying at least three bullets on her, the assailant tried to shoot himself too. He has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. The incident occurred when Yadav had come to the court to take part in a ceremony organised in her honour. She was on her first visit to the court after her election when Sharma shot her down. According to police, Sharma, who had been her long-time acquaintance, suddenly got up and opened fire at her and before anyone could react, he shot himself too. "President of UP Bar Council Darvesh Yadav was shot dead by her associate Manish Sharma during an event in Agra court premises today. He came and shot 3 bullets at her. She was taken to hospital where she died. Manish is critically injured; admitted to hospital," ADG, Agra Ajay Anand told news agency ANI. Yadav, who belonged to Etah district in UP, had been practising law in Agra for a long time. She created a history of sorts on Monday by becoming the first woman to be elected as president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council. The election to the UP Bar Council was held on Sunday in Prayagraj. Darvesh Singh Yadav and Harishankar Singh got 12 votes each. Yadav also held the record of being the sole woman member in the bar council. She was elected as the vice-president in 2016 and was the acting president in 2017. She got her LLM degree from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University. The Bar Council of India has condemned the killing of Darvesh Yadav. It raised the demand for the security of its members and minimum compensation of Rs 50 lakh from UP government for her family.