First-time flyer deploys emergency slide of Air India aircraft to get fresh air, left with warning

A passenger on board an Air India flight at Goa airport deployed the emergency landing gear to get some fresh air as he was feeling suffocated has been left with a warning. According to a report by TOI, the man was a first-time flyer and has been let off. An Air India official was quoted as saying in the report that he has been left with a warning and is not being treated as an unruly passenger. The flight which was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai (AI 985) was one of the 20-odd flights which could not approach Mumbai due to bad weather and was diverted to Goa.

The flight reportedly took off from Ahmedabad at around 7.30 pm on Monday and after flying for half an hour, the crew was informed of bad weather in Mumbai after which they circled for some time to see if things improve.

As there was no change in conditions, the plane was diverted to Goa where it landed at around 9:40 PM. While waiting in Goa, this passenger deployed the slide leading to another delay of 10 hours. The aircraft finally took off at around 5:33 AM after reinstallation and landed in Mumbai at around 6:33 PM.

Rain in Mumbai has also affected normal life. With the IMD predicting “heavy to very heavy” rainfall along the Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai, over this weekend, the Mumbai civic body is preparing itself to prevent and tackle monsoon-related disasters.

“Leaves of all the senior officials, including Deputy Municipal commissioners (DMCs), Assistant Commissioners (AMCs) and heads of departments have been cancelled and they have been directed to be available in their headquarters on June 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday),” it said.

Earlier this week, another Air India flight going from Delhi to Durgapur in West Bengal with 128 passengers on board had to return shortly after it took off due to a hydraulic problem, a spokesperson of the airline said. Flight number AI 755 returned to Delhi 40 minutes after it took off, when the problem was detected, he added.

The passengers were boarded on an alternative flight, the spokesperson said.