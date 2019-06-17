First session of 17th Lok Sabha begins today, PM Modi, Council of Ministers to take oath first

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first MP to take oath in the 17th Lok Sabha which will meet first time on Monday after the declaration of the general elections results on May 23. The inaugural session of the new Lok Sabha will start with the swearing in of its members. All the members will be administered the oath by the protem Speaker before transacting any other business and then a full-time Speaker will be elected. As per the parliamentary rules, Narendra Modi will take oath first as the leader of the House. The Council of Ministers follows the Prime Minister in taking the oath. BJP MP Virendra Kumar has been appointed as the protem speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. He is a seven-time MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. He will administer oath to all the MPs and enable the House to elect a permanent Speaker. The rules say that as long as a member does not take the oath, he can't take part in the business of House. Meanwhile, reports say that former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi might get a special slot to take oath, keeping in mind her position, during the two-day-long swearing-in ceremony. In 2014, BJP leader LK Advani and Sonia had taken oath right after the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. This year, LK Advani did not contest the polls while Sonia retained her Raebareli, handing a defeat to her former aide Dinesh Pratap Singh who contested on a BJP ticket. After the Prime Minister and Ministers are sworn in, all the other MPs will take the oath in the alphabetical order of the states they come. Within a state as well, the newly-elected MPs will be called in alphabetical order of their names. In this order, Union Territory Andaman and Nicobar Islands comes first. Congress Kuldeep Rai Sharma won from here, defeating BJP's Vishal Jolly by a thin margin of nearly 1,400 votes. Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be followed by Andhra Pradesh and then Arunachal Pradesh. The rules say that MPs can take oath in any language. But if they chose to take oath in a language other than Hindi and English, they must give advance notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. This time, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has for the first time circulated formats of the oath online among the MPs. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will sit from Thursday. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will continue till June 26. The Election of Speaker will be held on Wednesday while President Ram Nath Kovind will address both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday. The Lok Sabha will start the business after the Motion of Thanks on the President\u2019s address and the Union Budget will be presented on July 5 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to reports, the first session will have 30 sittings of the Lok Sabha and 27 sittings of the Rajya Sabha. A total of 46 Bills that have lapsed on the dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha are likely to be revived and brought before Parliament. As many as 10 Ordinances have been promulgated during the inter-session period which must be replaced by the Parliament within six months. The Triple Talaq Bill, Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Bill and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 are set to be introduced in the Parliament in the session.