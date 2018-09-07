First pictures of Rahul Gandhi from Kailash Mansarovar yatra out; check here

Congress president Rahul Gandhi who calls himself a ‘Shiv bhakt’ is on a pilgrimage to the Kailash Mansarovar in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. He has been tweeting photos of his trip for the last few days. While a few have been questioning the authenticity of the photos tweeted from Rahul’s twitter account, for the first time his own photos and video from the pilgrimage has come out in media.

Sadhavi Khosla who had quit the BJP social media cell as a volunteer in 2015, has tweeted the latest photographs and a clip of Rahul from his pilgrimage. In a series of tweets, Khosla shared the photos of Rahul which shows the Congress president clad in heavy winter wears and having light moments with other pilgrims.

“Here’s the man at Kailash Yatra! Lord Shiva will bless you in abundance Rahul Gandhi! The blessings of Bhole Baba will give you all the strength to consume and digest the poison,” Khosla’s tweeted along with a photo of Rahul.

"Here's the man at #KailashYatra ! Lord Shiva will bless you in abundance @RahulGandhi ! The blessings of Bhole Baba will give you all the strength to consume and digest the poison."



In another tweet, Khosla said that ‘Shiv bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi has blessings of the Mahadev.

“Har Har Mahadev. God is with you!!!” her tweet along with three photographs of Rahul, reads.

"Har Har Mahadev. God is with you!!!"



Khosla also shared a 45-second-long video of Rahul talking to a few people outside the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra camp on the route.

Khosla also shared a 45-second-long video of Rahul talking to a few people outside the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra camp on the route.



Minutes within, Rahul also shared a video on his twitter account paying tributes to Kailash Mansarovar. His video tweet reads: "Shiva is the Universe."



The Congress party took the opportunity to attack the BJP and accused it of politicising Rahul Gandhi’s pilgrimage. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the Congress president will expose the fake Hindus of BJP.

“Param Shiv Bhakt, Rahul Gandhiji, being guided by Lord Shiva himself, in exposing the Dhongi Hindus of the BJP,” she tweeted.

Earlier, Rahul had paid glowing tributes to Kailash Mansarovar, saying there was no hatred at the holy place. “The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India,” he had said in a tweet and attached pictures of the Mansarovar lake and Kailash mountain.

"The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India."

"It is so humbling to be walking in the shadow of this giant. #KailashYatra"



Rahul Gandhi had left on the pilgrimage on August 31 and is expected to return by September 11.