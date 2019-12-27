First phase of local body polls commences in Tamil Nadu

By:
Chennai | Published: December 27, 2019 2:11:33 PM

The polls are being held excluding the nine districts where the delimitation exercise has to be completed. These newly formed nine districts are Kancheepuram, Chengalput, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

Around three lakh election officials have been engaged in poll related works.

The first phase of elections to elect councilors, panchayat union presidents and ward members for the local bodies commenced in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The second phase will be held on December 30. The dates for the much awaited polls were announced by the State Election Commission early this month.

According to sources nearly 1.30 crore voters are set to exercise their franchise on Friday and about 1.28 crore in the second phase.

Around three lakh election officials have been engaged in poll related works. The counting of votes will take place on January 2.

