First ‘Nepal-India Think Tank Summit’ to begin on Tuesday

The summit, proposed to become an annual feature for the participating organisations, will be hosted alternatively each year in Nepal and India.

The first ‘Nepal-India Think Tank’ summit will begin here on Tuesday to foster greater collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the think tanks of the two countries.

Former Prime Miniter and Co-chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) Prachanda will inaugurate the summit jointly hosted by Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDA) and Nehru Memorial Museum Library, the organisers have said.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav will deliver the keynote speech at the summit.

“Nepal has for the first time to address the need for greater collaboration and knowledge-sharing among Nepali and Indian think tanks, as well as the specific problem of bridging the gap between think tanks and policymakers in the region,” said AIDA CEO Sunil K C.

“The objective of the summit is to support the networks and promote mutual understanding through institutional collaboration on resource sharing for joint events/publications among think tanks of the two countries,” Sunil said.

The summit aims to facilitate cooperation and knowledge-sharing among think tanks, and to reflect on the work of think tanks and the challenges they are facing, Sunil added.

Policymakers, government representatives, diplomats, academicians, businesses and media personnel will participate in the summit.