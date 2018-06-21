First monsoon showers lash Nashik, 2 dead in lightning strikes

Nashik city and parts of the district received this season’s first monsoon showers yesterday. (Representational Image: Reuters)

After a long dry spell, Nashik city and parts of the district received this season’s first monsoon showers yesterday. Two men died after they were struck by lightning at different villages in Sinnar taluka in the district, police said. According to the meteorological department, the district received 70.2 mm rain till this morning from yesterday.

“Nashik city and parts of the district received the first monsoon showers yesterday. Rains accompanied by stormy winds and thunder started lashing in the afternoon,” officials said. The district had received pre-monsoon showers on June 7 and yesterday’s rains came after a gap of nearly two weeks. At least 17 trees collapsed in different localities in the city due to strong winds, and power supply at several places was also hit by it.

It also led to water-logging in several areas, they said. According to police, two men- Praveen Kasar (25) of village Mithsagare and Sanjay Pomnar (26), a resident of Hivargaon- died after they were struck by lightning in their respective villages in Sinnar taluka.