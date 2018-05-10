First image of Tej PratapYadav-Aishwarya Rai’s wedding invitation card

First image of Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai’s wedding invitation card.

Rashtriya Janata Dal president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav is all set to tie the wedding knot with Aishwarya Rai. The wedding has been the talk of the town since the announcement and the celebrations have already begun. It was on April 18, 2018, when the couple got engaged and instantly became a trending topic on the internet. 30-year-old Tej Pratap’s Mehendi Sangeet ceremony was held on Wednesday where Tej Pratap’s sister Misa Bharti, mother Rabri Devi, brother Tejashwai Yadav and other family members were present. The wedding between the two will be held on May 12, 2018.

However, the wedding card of the RJD leader started to surface on the Internet on Wednesday. The wedding card entails location, timings etc. The exchange of garlands will take place at Patna’s Khel Maidan near Bihar Veterinary College campus. The marriage ceremony will take place at the official residence of RJD MLA and Aishwarya Rai’s mother Chandrika Prasad Rai – 5. Circular Road, Patna. The hosts of the marriage are Tej Pratap Yadav’s parents – Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Have a look at the wedding invitation card:

(Image: Facebook)

(Image: Facebook)

(Image: Facebook)

Who is Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav’s bride-to-be?

Aishwarya Rai is the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Chandrika Prasad. She belongs to the Chhapra region of Bihar. She completed her early education from Patna’s Notre Dame Academy and did her MBA from Amity University, Noida. She completed her graduation with History honours from Delhi’s Miranda House College. Aishwarya Rai is 25-years-old and has two siblings. Her grandfather, Daroga Prasad Rai, had served as a Chief Minister of Bihar for 11 months in 1970.