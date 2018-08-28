​​​
  3. First for Delhi! New rules restrict movement of cars, bikes at Chandni Chowk; only cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws allowed

First for Delhi! New rules restrict movement of cars, bikes at Chandni Chowk; only cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws allowed

Chandni Chowk would soon become the first locality in the national capital where only pedestrians, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed between 9 am and 9 pm every day, according to an official.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2018 1:24 PM
Chandni Chowk, Chandni Chowk movement, car movement in Chandni Chowk, cycle rickshaws, e-rickshaws, india The decision has been taken at a recent governing body meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC). (Express)

Chandni Chowk would soon become the first locality in the national capital where only pedestrians, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed between 9 am and 9 pm every day, according to an official. The decision has been taken at a recent governing body meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC). The governing body UTTIPEC has approved the proposal for pedestrianisation of Chandni Chowk, the official said However, the timeline for the implementation of the move is yet to be decided as minutes of the meeting have not come yet, he said. It would be the first locality in the national capital where motorised vehicles will be banned and only pedestrians, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed between 9 am and 9 pm every day, according to the official.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top