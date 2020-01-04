First crack in Maha alliance? Sena minister Abdul Sattar resigns from Udhhav Thackeray govt

Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar resigns from Udhhav Thackeray government.

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar has resigned from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The resignation comes five days after he was inducted into CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Council of Ministers.

Sattar was among the four Muslim leaders who took oath as Ministers on December 30 when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray undertook the exercise to expand his Cabinet. Besides Sattar, three Muslim leaders who were sworn in as Ministers are NCP’s Nawab Malik and Hasan Mushrif and Congress’ Aslam Shaikh (all three are Cabinet rank ministers).

Soon after Sattar was inducted into the government, the BJP had questioned Uddhav’s decision. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray used to say that Sattar was close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

“Now his son (Uddhav) made him a minister,” he had said.

The three-time MLA from the Sillod constituency was briefly a minister in 2014 in the Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra. Just ahead of the Assembly elections in 2019, he left the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena.