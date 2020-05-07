First COVID-19 casualty in Delhi Police: 32-year-old constable passes away six hours after first showing symptoms

A constable in Delhi has succumbed to COVID-19, first such casualty in the national capital. (PTI File pic)

Delhi Police constable death due to coronavirus: Delhi Police reported its first coronavirus-related fatality in the form of a constable who succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, barely six hours after he complained about breathlessness, fever and cough. The deceased cop has been identified as Amit Kumar (32).

Amit’s sample was sent for screening on Tuesday after he showed Covid-19 symptoms and was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. But he passed away just six hours after he first complained of uneasiness. On Wednesday afternoon, his report came positive.

Amit Kumar hailed from Haryana’s Sonepat. He is survived by his wife and three-year-old son. He is the first Delhi Police personnel to have succumbed to the virus.

According to reports, the constable showed no coronavirus symptoms till Monday evening. A few hours later, he had a fever and was facing difficulty in breathing. His family members rushed him to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital first and then to RML. The cop was declared dead at the RML, according to news agency PTI. His samples were taken before death.

Meanwhile, his family members and colleagues have been asked to self-quarantine to limit the spread of the virus.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has expressed grief at Amit’s passing away and assured financial support to his family.

“The sudden demise of late Constable Amit Kumar from PS Bharat Nagar has saddened the police fraternity. We stand by his family in this hour of grief and pray to the Almighty to provide strength to bear this loss. All assistance to his family will be provided,” he tweeted.

Amit was posted at the Bharat Nagar Police Station in northwest Delhi.

As many as 70 cops in the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus. While nine have been discharged so far, one has died.