FIRs against Amit Shah, Lalu Prasad for hate speeches in Bihar

FIRs were lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav following hate speeches against each other during their election campaign in Bihar.

The action was taken after getting permission from the Election Commission.

An FIR was filed against Shah in Singhaul out post in Begusarai district, while two FIRs were lodged against Lalu Prasad in connection with use of abusive language.

Shah had earlier, while addressing a rally in Begusarai, referred to Lalu’s conviction in a fodder scam case, alleging that Bihar, which had a glorious past, has today attained a bad name due to ‘chara-chor’ Lalu.

Lalu hit back at Shah a day later, asking how a “narbhakshi” (man-eater) of Gujarat riots was now roaming around in Bihar.