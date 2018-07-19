Fireworks expected! Stage set for debate on no-confidence motion – Here is Modi-Shah’s team game plan to counter opposition

“All the ministries and departments were asked to prepare the list of achievements of the last four years and submit to the secretary concerned as early as possible so that these can be highlighted in the debate by the government side,” the official said. (IE)

Ahead of the debate on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, all central ministries and departments have been directed to prepare a list of achievements of the Narendra Modi government which will be highlighted tomorrow while a core team will be at work to counter the opposition’s offensive as the debate progresses, officials said today. It is a “pro-active” move and the intention is to take full advantage of the situation created due to the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition, an an official privy to the development said.

“All the ministries and departments were asked to prepare the list of achievements of the last four years and submit to the secretary concerned as early as possible so that these can be highlighted in the debate by the government side,” the official said. Asked about issues expected to be raised by opposition to target the government during the debate, another official said a core team will prepare the counter-points as the debate progresses tomorrow and these will be handed over to the close aides of the Prime Minister, who will give the reply to the debate.

The opposition sponsored no- confidence motion against the Modi government was moved yesterday for the first time since the BJP-led dispensation came to power in 2014. The opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. The motion will be the first since the BJP-led NDA government came to power four years ago. “The House will take up the debate (on the motion) on Friday, July 20th. The discussion will be held for the full day, followed by voting on it,” Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had said yesterday.