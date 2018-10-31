Firecrackers other than green crackers will not be sold in Delhi-NCR, says SC

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am-5 am and from 9 pm-10 pm during festivals, the apex court said. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court clarified on Wednesday that firecrackers other than green crackers will not be sold in the Delhi-NCR region this festival season. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said firecrackers already produced can be sold in this festival season only in other parts of the country. In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am-5 am and from 9 pm-10 pm during festivals, the apex court said. It said its direction on community bursting of firecrackers will apply pan India for two hours. Its directions on the ban on sale of firecrackers through e-commerce websites will apply pan India, the court said.