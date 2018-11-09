Firecrackers during Diwali: Over 300 arrested, 579 booked in Delhi for violating SC order

Similar action was taken in other cities where people burst firecrackers until Wednesday midnight. (Reuters)

In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police arrested 310 people and registered 579 FIRs against those who violated the Supreme Court order on firecrackers during Diwali. The apex court had allowed only green firecrackers between 8 to 10 pm on the day of the festival. However, people in the city violated the deadline and kept bursting firecrackers till late Wednesday night in violation of the top court order.

Acting tough on violators, the Delhi Police booked hundreds of people in the national capital. However, the police believe that it is impossible to track and arrest every violator given their large numbers. A senior police official told PTI that violations happened despite constant patrolling in the city. “We are sure there were more violations than the number of cases lodged but it is not manually possible to monitor every place where norms are being flouted,” he said.

Similar action was taken in other cities where people burst firecrackers until Wednesday midnight, two hours beyond the SC deadline. PTI reported that Tamil Nadu registered 2,190 cases against those who violated the top court order. In Telangana, 75 cases were filed in Hyderabad while in Puducherry, around 30 cases were registered.

In southern India, Tamil Nadu recorded the maximum cases of violations. According to the report, Chennai topped the list with 359 cases followed by Coimbatore 184, Villupuram 160 and Virudhunagar 134. However, police did not arrest anybody since the offence was bailable. The report further said that the Chennai Corporation removed 95.06 tonnes of cracker waste deploying 19,000 civic personnel.

While 80 per cent of people complied with the apex court order in Amaravati, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday said that over 75 cases had been registered against people who violated the Court order. Karnataka police said that the violations happened but no cases had been registered against the violators.