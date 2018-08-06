Firebrand Hindutva leader Pravin Togadia demands legislation to make two-child norm mandatory

Pravin Togadia. (PTI)

The firebrand Hindutva leader Pravin Togadia today demanded scrapping of minority status to muslims in the country besides making two-child norm mandatory. He was here on a two-day programme of his newly floated organisation “Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP)”. “The government should make two-child norm a mandatory provision by bringing a legislation in this regard,” the former VHP leader told reporters.

Asserting that minority status tag to muslims should be scrapped, Togadia said that “religious minority status is given to the ommunity whose population is around 2-4 per cent but muslims constitute 14-15 per cent of the country’s total population…How can they with such a huge population be given minority status.”

Talking about his recently launched outfit’s charter of demands, Togadia said that the government should bring law on Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya, civil code and cow protection. Togadia said that he has planned to get 20 crore signatures to press for the implementation of his charter of demands in favour of Hindus.

The former VHP leader was critical of both central government and the BJP for not constructing Ram temple at Ayodhya and termed it as “betrayal” with the people with whom they had promised to construct the temple. “When they (BJP, RSS) were not in power, they used to talk of enacting a law for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya but when they came to power, these people are now talking that the matter would be resolved through court verdict… The matter was in court even then when L K Advani

began his rath yatra,” he said.

In reply to a query, he said that “Modi ji will have to construct Ram temple. It is not a matter of one’s liking or willingness, he (Narendra Modi) will have to construct it.” Announcing that his outfit will open a “Hindu Kendra” in one lakh villages within six months, Togadia said that 2000 such kendras have already been opened across the country.

These Kendras would work to strengthen Hindu community by giving needy persons food, medicines,employment opportunities,

he added. Togadia said that he would take out yatra from Lucknow to Ayodhya on Vijayadashmi in October to press for his demand for construction of Ram temple through legislation.

Asked about the relations with Pakistan if Imran Khan becomes Prime Minister, he said “We have no expectation from Pakistan then what can we expect from Imran Khan. Our army must be ready (for any eventuality).” There is an “undeclared emergency” in the country, he said adding that democracy will be in perils if journalism comes under threat.

On incident of sexual abuse at shelter home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Togadia said that there should be “zero tolerance” vis-a-vis crimes against women especially rape cases as they should be tried in fast track court.

Togadia was accompanied by cancer specialist Dr J K Singh, who is his outfit’s state unit chief in Bihar.