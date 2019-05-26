Fire tragedy in Surat has saddened us all: Modi in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed party workers Ahmedabad after the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He recalled the fire tragedy in Surat and said it 'saddened us all'. "We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. May Almighty give them strength in this hour of grief," he said. Modi said that the state government was further strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Gujarat. He further said that he was in constant contact with the state government regarding the Surat fire incident. \u200b"\u200bSince yesterday I was in dilemma whether to attend the programme or not. One side it was 'kartavya' and on other side it was 'karuna'. Families who lost their children lost their future. I pray that God gives power to the families of those children\u200b," he said. The PM said that he came back to the land that has nurtured him. "I am back to a place with which I have a very old bond," he said. He will later meet his mother Heeraben. This is Modi's first visit to Gujarat after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the general elections. After visiting Gujarat, Modi will visit Varanasi on Monday. He has been elected from Varanasi for the second time. He defeated Ajay Rai of Congress by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.