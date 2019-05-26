Fire tragedy in Surat has saddened us all: Modi in Ahmedabad

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 26, 2019 7:48:27 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed party workers Ahmedabad after the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

He further said that he was in constant contact with the state government regarding the Surat fire incident. (Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed party workers Ahmedabad after the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He recalled the fire tragedy in Surat and said it ‘saddened us all’. “We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. May Almighty give them strength in this hour of grief,” he said.

Modi said that the state government was further strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Gujarat. He further said that he was in constant contact with the state government regarding the Surat fire incident.

​”​Since yesterday I was in dilemma whether to attend the programme or not. One side it was ‘kartavya’ and on other side it was ‘karuna’. Families who lost their children lost their future. I pray that God gives power to the families of those children​,” he said. The PM said that he came back to the land that has nurtured him. “I am back to a place with which I have a very old bond,” he said.

He will later meet his mother Heeraben. This is Modi’s first visit to Gujarat after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the general elections.

After visiting Gujarat, Modi will visit Varanasi on Monday. He has been elected from Varanasi for the second time. He defeated Ajay Rai of Congress by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Fire tragedy in Surat has saddened us all: Modi in Ahmedabad
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition