Fire reported at Serum Institute of India premises in Pune – LIVE UPDATES

Updated: Jan 21, 2021 3:51 PM

Serum Institute is one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world. Serum is the manufacturer of Covishield vaccine, approved by the Centre for Covid-19.

A fire broke out at the second floor of Serum Institute building in Pune. A total of twelve fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. According to reports, five people were inside the building when fire broke out. Of these, four have been rescued. The site where the fire broke out, is an under-construction building at Serum Institute of India. The Covid vaccine and vaccine manufacturing plant are safe. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The Pune Mayor has informed that the building where fire broke out does not house Covishield, vaccine approved by the Government of India for coronavirus vaccination. The cause of the fire is yet to be investigated.

Efforts are being made to douse the fire and rescue the other person trapped inside the building but thick layer of black smoke is making it difficult for firefighters to complete the rescue operation, according to TV reports.

The incident of fire at the Serum Institute took place at Manjri Plant. It will not affect the production of vaccine, ANI reported citing sources.

(Details awaited)

  3. Fire reported at Serum Institute of India premises in Pune – LIVE UPDATES
