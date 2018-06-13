Fire incident: Deepika Padukone ‘safe’, prays for firefighters

Both her flat and office were unaffected by the fire. (File: PTI)

Deepika Padukone has assured fans about her safety in the wake of a fire in a multi-storey building which also houses her residence and office.

The 32-year-old star took to Twitter to inform the followers about her well being and also extended gratitude to the firefighters managing the mishap.

“I am safe. Thank You everyone. Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives…” Padukone wrote.

The actor was not inside the 34-storey Beaumonde building in Prabhadevi area where the blaze emanated from the top floor, according to fire department officials and sources

close to the actress.

Both her flat and office were unaffected by the fire, said the sources close to her.

No one was injured so far in the blaze which was reported at 2.08 p.m, fire brigade sources said.

Over 90 people have been safely evacuated from the building even as the fire department personnel were trying to douse the fire, the sources said.

At least 10 fire engines, two quick response vans, five water tankers have been put in service to douse the fire.