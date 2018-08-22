Mumbai: 2 dead in Parel fire at Crystal Towers; flames doused

People trapped inside are being rescued using cranes. (Image: ANI)

Two persons have died in a massive fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in Mumbai’s Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel. The fire has been doused with the help of 20 fire engines. It is being believed that many residents are still trapped in the high-rise building. A total of eight people rescued were rescued so far and were sent to KEM hospital for treatment. However, the search operation is underway.

Crystal Towers has a total of sixteen floors. According to news agency ANI, it was a Level-2 fire when it broke but has now turned into a Level-3 fire. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but reports say a short circuit could be the reason. The fire brigade control room received a message about the fire on 12th floor at 8.32 am. According to P S Rahangdale, Chief of Mumbai Fire Brigade, said, “The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building’s staircases,” reports PTI.

On May 27, 2018, a similar incident took place at a nine-storey commercial complex in Goregaon. Though the building was empty, some construction work was going on on the seventh and eighth floors of the building. Around seven labourers working on the site got trapped due to the fire, however, all of them were rescued successfully.

In June, a major fire had broken out at Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi. Over 90 persons were evacuated and no injuries were reported.