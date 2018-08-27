Fire in Iqbal Mansion at Parel in Central Mumbai; no casualty – Details of how the blaze started

Major fire breaks out near Premier Talkies in Mumbai

A fire engulfed a residential building here this evening, but there was no casualty, said a Fire Brigade official. The blaze started in the ground plus three-storey building, Iqbal Mansion, at Parel in Central Mumbai at around 4 pm and it was brought under control within half an hour, he said. “No one was reported killed or injured,” the official said.

“Our control room got information about the fire in the residential building in Parel at 4.12 pm. Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, four fire tenders, police, ambulance and BEST Supply and Ward staffers were mobilised and the fire was extinguished at 4.40 pm,” he said.

The cause of the fire will be known only after an inquiry, the official said. According to eyewitnesses, thick smoke billowed out of

the house and people living in the adjacent buildings rushed outside. This is the second fire incident in Parel, an upscale area, in the last five days.

On August 22, a massive blaze in a high rise, Crystal Tower, in the area had claimed four lives and injured 21 other occupants.