Fire guts Kerala plastic factory, Rs 500-crore loss reported

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 2:10 AM

A massive fire broke out at the factory of Family Plastics and Thermoware in Kerala’s Manvila near state capital, on Wednesday night.

Over 50 fire tenders were pressed to service. Panther, a state-of-art firefighting machine was rushing in from the international airport. The authorities evacuated people in the one-km radius. (Representational Image)

The flames have almost fully gutted a five-storey manufacturing and storage facility and losses to the tune of `500 crore are reported. The flare-up, noticed in the twilight hours, grew to a blaze with thick black smoke bellowing tall and spitting toxic smells, making it near-impossible for firefighters to go any closer.
“Fortunately, there are no human casualties,” said Thiruvananthapuram district collector K Vasuki, who supervised the rescue operations. The 120-odd workers on the night shift managed to make a timely escape, she said.

The factory had been in operation since 1998. According to the police, the unit did not have adequate fire safety measures.
A comprehensive probe has been ordered, including the possibility of arson, Kerala industry minister EP Jayarajan said.

