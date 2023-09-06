Delhi: Fire erupts at Sangam Vihar dummy factory; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a mannequin manufacturing factory in the Sangam Vihar locality of South Delhi on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a mannequin manufacturing factory in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wiSPQfwkhB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2023

Officials cited by news agency PTI said the incident occurred at around 9.05 pm on Tuesday, prompting a swift response with the dispatch of nine fire tenders. The fire was successfully extinguished by 10 pm.

The building in question was primarily utilised for the production of mannequins. A short circuit was identified as the initial cause of the fire, and its rapid spread was attributed to the presence of flammable materials.

Labourers trapped inside the structure were safely rescued using ropes in a commendable rescue operation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

(With inputs from PTI)