scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Delhi: Fire erupts at Sangam Vihar dummy factory; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a mannequin manufacturing plant in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, on Tuesday. Firefighters were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Written by India News Desk
Delhi: Fire erupts at Sangam Vihar dummy factory; no injuries reported
A fire broke out in Sangam Vihar on Tuesday. (Image: Screengrab/PTI)

A fire broke out at a mannequin manufacturing factory in the Sangam Vihar locality of South Delhi on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

Officials cited by news agency PTI said the incident occurred at around 9.05 pm on Tuesday, prompting a swift response with the dispatch of nine fire tenders. The fire was successfully extinguished by 10 pm.

Also Read

Also read: Fire breaks out in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market, several shops gutted

The building in question was primarily utilised for the production of mannequins. A short circuit was identified as the initial cause of the fire, and its rapid spread was attributed to the presence of flammable materials.

Labourers trapped inside the structure were safely rescued using ropes in a commendable rescue operation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

(With inputs from PTI)

More Stories on
New Delhi

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 11:19 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS