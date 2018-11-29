Fire breaks out on set of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in Film City in Mumbai; 4 fire tenders at spot

Fire breaks out on the set of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

In a major development, a fire incident has been reported in Mumbai’s Film City from the set Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Zero. The development has been confirmed by the news agency PTI.

Also, news agency ANI has reported that four fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze.

However, no injuries have been reported so far.

(More details awaited)