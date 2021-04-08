Fire breaks out near MTNL office in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad Garden

Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory near MTNL office in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden industrial area. Fifteen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for firefighting operations.

#WATCH Delhi: Fire breaks out in a factory near MTNL office at Damodar Park, Dilshad Garden Industrial Area. 15 fire tenders are carrying out fire fighting operations. pic.twitter.com/tGy7DwOv3o

(More details awaited)

