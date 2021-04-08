  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fire breaks out near MTNL office in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden

Apr 08, 2021

Fifteen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for firefighting operations.

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad Garden

 

Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory near MTNL office in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden industrial area. Fifteen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for firefighting operations.

(More details awaited)

