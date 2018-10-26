Fire breaks out near Kolkata airport runway

The blaze was reported at around noon from a grassy stretch near the wireless ground of the NSCB International Airport, they said, adding, four fire tenders managed to control the fire in quick time. (Reuters)

A fire broke out near the runway at Kolkata airport on Thursday but there was no report of any damage as it was swiftly brought under control, airport sources said. The blaze was reported at around noon from a grassy stretch near the wireless ground of the NSCB International Airport, they said, adding, four fire tenders managed to control the fire in quick time.

Flight movement in the airport was not affected due to the incident, the sources said. The fire, according to initial investigation, appears to have originated from the smoke used to drive away insects from the runway, they said.