  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Fire breaks out near Kolkata airport runway

Fire breaks out near Kolkata airport runway

By: | Published: October 26, 2018 12:42 AM

A fire broke out near the runway at Kolkata airport on Thursday but there was no report of any damage as it was swiftly brought under control, airport sources said.

Kolkata airport runway, fire broke out at Kolkata airport runway, NSCB International AirportThe blaze was reported at around noon from a grassy stretch near the wireless ground of the NSCB International Airport, they said, adding, four fire tenders managed to control the fire in quick time. (Reuters)

A fire broke out near the runway at Kolkata airport on Thursday but there was no report of any damage as it was swiftly brought under control, airport sources said. The blaze was reported at around noon from a grassy stretch near the wireless ground of the NSCB International Airport, they said, adding, four fire tenders managed to control the fire in quick time.

Flight movement in the airport was not affected due to the incident, the sources said. The fire, according to initial investigation, appears to have originated from the smoke used to drive away insects from the runway, they said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Stock Market

TRENDING NOW

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Switch to Hindi Edition