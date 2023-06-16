scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out near Govindaraja temple in Tirupati, traffic cops block roads

A major fire broke out near the Govindaraja temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati. Fire tenders have rushed in to douse the flames.

Written by Chhabi Kala
Tirupati fire
Fire tenders attempted to save the chariot outside the Govindaraja temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati from catching fire. (Image: ANI)

A major fire broke out near the Govindraja temple in Andhra Pradesh’s on Friday. This prompted the traffic police to block all the roads to the temple.

The fire broke out at the Lavanya Photo Frames shop near the temple and then spread out.

Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Along with firefighting operations, they also tried to move a large chariot of Govindraja Swamy outside the temple in order to save it from catching the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 17:19 IST

