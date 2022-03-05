Fire breaks out in Saharanpur-Delhi train, passengers pull coaches away from burning engine

The fire started in the train, which left Saharanpur at 5.30 am, on its way to Delhi.

Passengers on a train from Saharanpur to Delhi had a narrow escape on Saturday when a fire broke out in two of its coaches near the Daurala station here, many joining hands with the railway staff to quickly help pull the remaining bogies away from the engine that was also ablaze.

The fire started in the train, which left Saharanpur at 5.30 am, on its way to Delhi. When the train reached Daurala, about 90 km short of its destination Delhi, smoke was seen rising from a compartment. By the time the train reached the Daurala station at 7.10 am, two coaches were in flames, Meerut City Railway Station Superintendent R P Sharma told PTI. The passengers travelling inside these coaches were safely evacuated, he said. There were no casualties.

A fire usually spells panic but the passengers of this train kept their cool and worked together to avert a major tragedy.

The passengers, many carrying backpacks, pulled away the remaining coaches of the train from the burning portion with plumes of smoke rising in the background. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sharma said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

There are no reports of loss of life or property of any passenger. Rail traffic was briefly disrupted due to the fire, he said.