Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Delhi’s Inderlok, no casualty

A fire broke out in a plastic factory at Shahzada Bagh in Delhi’s Inderlok area on Saturday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No casualty was reported, he said.

The building comprises ground plus three floors, according to the fire department. A call about the fire was received at around 9.20 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service.

The blaze has been brought under control, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.