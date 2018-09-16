Fire breaks out in Kolkata Bagree market, no casualty

Fire breaks out at Bagree Market (Image: ANI)

A fire broke out at Bagree market in the congested Burrabazar area in central Kolkata early Sunday, fire brigade sources said. The fire broke out at a building housing shops in the market at around 2.30 am, sources said.

20 fire tenders have been working to douse the fire, the sources said adding that a ladder has been brought to reach the top of the five-storied building, sources said, adding no casualty has been reported as yet.

Fire Brigade Director General and senior police officers too reached the spot.