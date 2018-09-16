​​​
  3. Fire breaks out in Kolkata Bagree market, no casualty

Fire breaks out in Kolkata Bagree market, no casualty

A fire broke out at Bagree market in the congested Burrabazar area in central Kolkata early Sunday, fire brigade sources said.

By: | Kolkata | Published: September 16, 2018 7:59 AM
Fire breaks out at Bagree Market (Image: ANI)

A fire broke out at Bagree market in the congested Burrabazar area in central Kolkata early Sunday, fire brigade sources said. The fire broke out at a building housing shops in the market at around 2.30 am, sources said.

20 fire tenders have been working to douse the fire, the sources said adding that a ladder has been brought to reach the top of the five-storied building, sources said, adding no casualty has been reported as yet.

Fire Brigade Director General and senior police officers too reached the spot.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top