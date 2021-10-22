Fire breaks out in 61-storey Mumbai residential building

At least 12 fire engines and water tankers have reached the spot. (Representative Image)

A fire broke out in a 61-storey residential building in central Mumbai on Friday, a fire brigade official said. The fire erupted on the 19th floor of the One Avighna Park building on Currey Road shortly before noon, the official said.

There are no reports of any casualty so far, he said, adding search and rescue operations are underway. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

At least 12 fire engines and water tankers have reached the spot, the official said