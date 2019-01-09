Fire breaks out at under construction hospital in Nagpur, rescue operation underway

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 4:07 PM

Ten fire tenders have been rushed to spot. The situation is under control now.

A major fire broke out in an under-construction hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, news agency ANI has reported. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The situation is under control now.

Nagpur Today reported that the 10-storey under construction building is situated at Sancheti hospital near KP Ground on Kingsway Road.

A report in the news channel Times Now’s website said that as many as 20 workers are trapped inside the building.

More details awaited.

