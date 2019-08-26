Massive fire breaks out at Spice Mall in Noida Sector 25A, over 20 feared injured

Fire breaks out at Spice Mall in Noida.

A massive broke out at Spice Mall in Sector 25A of Noida on Monday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. As many as 20 people suffered injured in the incident. ANI reported that firefighting operations are underway.

The fire started around 2.30 pm. Heavy smoke was seen coming out from the mall. Reports said that the fire started in the Legend restaurant in the mall. The fire department said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.