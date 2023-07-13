Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Greater Noida West, man jumps from third floor- Watch Video

A fire broke out at the Galaxy Plaza shopping complex in Greater Noida (West), located under Bisrakh Police station area of Gaur City-1 on Thursday afternoon.
In a video shared by news agency PTI, people were seen hanging from the third floor and eventually jumping to exit the building.
The authorities suspect that the fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit.
More details are awaited.