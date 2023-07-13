scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Greater Noida West, man jumps from third floor- Watch Video

The authorities suspect that the fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit.

Written by India News Desk
Greater Noida| Noida
Fire broke out in Greater Noida's shopping complex. (Source-Twitter)

A fire broke out at the Galaxy Plaza shopping complex in Greater Noida (West), located under Bisrakh Police station area of Gaur City-1 on Thursday afternoon.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, people were seen hanging from the third floor and eventually jumping to exit the building.

Also Read: Greater Noida-New Delhi metro project update! DMRC submits report to YEIDA, UP government for approval

Also Read

The authorities suspect that the fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit.

More details are awaited.

More Stories on
Noida

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 14:53 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS