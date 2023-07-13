Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Greater Noida West, man jumps from third floor- Watch Video

A fire broke out at the Galaxy Plaza shopping complex in Greater Noida (West), located under Bisrakh Police station area of Gaur City-1 on Thursday afternoon.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, people were seen hanging from the third floor and eventually jumping to exit the building.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Gaur City 1 (Greater Noida West). People seen jumping from the third floor. pic.twitter.com/nZVwOSgkzs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

The authorities suspect that the fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit.

More details are awaited.